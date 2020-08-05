Advertisement

Harrison County Commission decides against removing statue of Confederate general

Credit: WDTV
Credit: WDTV (WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - After more than an hour of discussion, Harrison County commissioners again decided against taking action on the Stonewall Jackson statue.

During Wednesday’s meeting, commissioner David Hinkle made a motion to move the statue to private land, but that motion died because it was not seconded.

The statue stands in front of the Harrison County Courthouse.

Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824. Jackson In 1953, the United Daughters of Confederacy built the statue.

In June, the commission voted 2-1 against removing the statue.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man arrested in connection to growing marijuana and having a machete

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after receiving a tip saying he was growing marijuana plants.

Local

Coronavirus cases increase in Meigs County

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There is a total of seven active cases in Meigs County.

Local

Gov. Justice says color-coded system will determine whether W.Va. schools will stay open

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Justice says his administration and health officials are in the process of developing a color-coded system that will measure COVID-19 numbers county by county.

Local

Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say they have had three new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours.

Local

Man arrested after motorcycle chase

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man is behind bars after leading police on a motorcycle pursuit.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Jackson City Schools reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Ky AG warns of potential scam involving COVID-19 masks and face shields

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and U.S. Attorney Rob Duncan are urging anyone who receives such a package to call the Attorney General’s Office.

Local

Revised Fall 2020 course schedule for WVU

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia University has announced a revised fall 2020 course schedule for the Morgantown Campus.

Local

Over 100 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are over 100 additional cases of coronavirus cases reported in West Virginia.

Video

Ohio students required to wear masks when school resumes

Updated: 14 hours ago
All students K-12 will be required to wear a mask when returning for the 2020-2021 academic year in Ohio.