Kroger expanding into former Kmart building in Scott Depot

Kroger in Scott Depot will be expanding into the former Kmart building along Great Teays Boulevard.
Kroger in Scott Depot will be expanding into the former Kmart building along Great Teays Boulevard.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kroger in Scott Depot will be expanding into the former Kmart building along Great Teays Boulevard.

Putnam County Engineer Timothy Smith made that announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Smith said the new Kroger will be an expanded store, carrying diverse merchandise such as furniture and jewelry. It’s expected to be considerably larger than the current nearby location.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

