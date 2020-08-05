Kroger expanding into former Kmart building in Scott Depot

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kroger in Scott Depot will be expanding into the former Kmart building along Great Teays Boulevard.

Putnam County Engineer Timothy Smith made that announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Smith said the new Kroger will be an expanded store, carrying diverse merchandise such as furniture and jewelry. It’s expected to be considerably larger than the current nearby location.

