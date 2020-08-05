Advertisement

Ky AG warns of potential scam involving COVID-19 masks and face shields

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – Officials are warning Kentuckians about a potential scam related to unsolicited packages from foreign countries containing personal protective equipment such as masks or face shields.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and U.S. Attorney Rob Duncan are urging anyone who receives such a package to call the Attorney General’s Office. Officials say Kentuckians should also report the information to the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security’s Intelligence Fusion Center by calling 1-866-EYE-ON-KY.

The AG believes the packages may be part of what is commonly known as a brushing scam. These scams are often used by third-party sellers to obtain five-star reviews for their products.

Companies who employ this scam send inexpensive items to the homes and then write a review of their product using the resident’s name and address.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, scammers are evolving to prey on the concerns of Kentuckians by mailing unsolicited PPE,” said Attorney General Cameron. 

Brushing scams may indicate that an individual’s personal information or identity has been compromised. If you believe you may be the target of a brushing scam, we encourage you to take the following steps to protect your identity:

  • Change your password on all e-commerce sites.
  • If an unsolicited package arrives in a box with a company logo or branding, contact customer service for the company and report it.
  • Report the incident to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline by calling 1-888-432-9257

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Jackson City Schools reopening plan

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Harrison County Commission decides against removing statue of Confederate general

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
After more than an hour of discussion, Harrison County commissioners again decided against taking action on the Stonewall Jackson statue.

Local

Revised Fall 2020 course schedule for WVU

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia University has announced a revised fall 2020 course schedule for the Morgantown Campus.

Local

Over 100 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are over 100 additional cases of coronavirus cases reported in West Virginia.

Latest News

Video

Ohio students required to wear masks when school resumes

Updated: 13 hours ago
All students K-12 will be required to wear a mask when returning for the 2020-2021 academic year in Ohio.

News

Uncertainty rolls in on Kanawha County Schools re-entry plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Many students look forward to returning to school in-person this fall. However, students at Kanawha County Schools will be staggered along with other classmates for the first three weeks before going all in-person.

Local

Halloween Haunt and Winterfest events cancelled at Kings Island

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Two popular seasonal attractions of Kings Island will not happen later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video

Man arrested after reportedly shooting at WVSP during marijuana eradication

Updated: 13 hours ago
A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly shooting at West Virginia State Police troopers during marijuana eradication in Mason County.

Local

Man faces murder charges in Logan County stabbing

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say the suspect was flagging them down when they arrived at the scene at Yellow Bird Hill in the Davin area.

News

Meigs Local School District reveals school re-entry plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Meigs Local School District released their school re-entry plans after a meeting Monday evening.