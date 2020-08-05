Ky AG warns of potential scam involving COVID-19 masks and face shields

RANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – Officials are warning Kentuckians about a potential scam related to unsolicited packages from foreign countries containing personal protective equipment such as masks or face shields.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and U.S. Attorney Rob Duncan are urging anyone who receives such a package to call the Attorney General’s Office. Officials say Kentuckians should also report the information to the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security’s Intelligence Fusion Center by calling 1-866-EYE-ON-KY.

The AG believes the packages may be part of what is commonly known as a brushing scam. These scams are often used by third-party sellers to obtain five-star reviews for their products.

Companies who employ this scam send inexpensive items to the homes and then write a review of their product using the resident’s name and address.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, scammers are evolving to prey on the concerns of Kentuckians by mailing unsolicited PPE,” said Attorney General Cameron.

Brushing scams may indicate that an individual’s personal information or identity has been compromised. If you believe you may be the target of a brushing scam, we encourage you to take the following steps to protect your identity:

Change your password on all e-commerce sites.

If an unsolicited package arrives in a box with a company logo or branding, contact customer service for the company and report it.

Report the incident to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline by calling 1-888-432-9257

