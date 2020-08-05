KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office to open in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - There will be a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Driver Licensing Office in Prestonsburg.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening on Wednesday.

“With the new office in Prestonsburg, we are expanding an important customer service,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “But we are doing so in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. That includes social distancing, wearing face masks and having a sanitized work station for every customer.”

This office will be located at 3140 South Lake Drive, Suite 5. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those who qualify may make an appointment online by clicking here. There will also be a limited number of workstations available to help with walk-ins. You may be asked to wait in your vehicle after checking in in order to avoid gatherings.

This brings the number of KYTC regional offices either newly opened or reopened to eight.

“We are offering essential, in-person public services while taking care to do so in a way that protects public health,” Beshear said. “Essential services include issuing, renewing and replacing operator’s licenses and official identification cards for our fellow Kentuckians who depend on them for employment, travel and emergencies.”

Beshear encourages anyone who can should renew or replace credentials by mail or drop-off.

Those whose licenses, permits or IDs were lost or expired or will expire between March 1-Sept. 30, 2020, and do not need testing can apply for renewal or replacement remotely or through the circuit court clerk in their county of residence.

If you want the form to drop off or mail-in, click here to download it.

In-person services at the KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office in Prestonsburg are limited at this time to the following:

Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card;

Issuance of a license or ID card needed for employment;

Issuance of a REAL ID or standard license for a new resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential;

Issuance of REAL ID or standard licenses for new applicants who have successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing;

Renewal of a credential (or issuance of a REAL ID) with expiration dates of March 18 to July 6, 2020, which were automatically extended for 90 days by emergency order; and

Issuance of a REAL ID for any resident.

These services are also offered at other KYTC regional driver licensing offices in Paducah, Madisonville, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Morehead and Somerset.

