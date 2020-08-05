Man arrested after motorcycle chase

MARTIN, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after leading police on a motorcycle pursuit.

Michael W. Crum, 47, of Martin, was arrested for several charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., fleeing or evading police, resisting arrested and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Martin City Police Department, a patrolman was running radar on Main Street when he noticed a motorcycle driven by a man that was wanted for several felony charges driving by.

Police say the motorcycle matched the description of a bike that had ran from law enforcement in Floyd County.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to pull him over, but Crum took off. The pursuit ended on Crum Branch at Arkansas Creek. Crum did try to take off on foot but was eventually tased and arrested, according to police.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police assisted.

Crum is being held in the Floyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.