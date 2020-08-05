Man arrested in connection to growing marijuana and having a machete

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after receiving a tip saying he was growing marijuana plants.

Deputies say Terrence Mills is charged with cultivate in marijuana.

Investigators say Mills had 25 marijuana plants growing.

The sheriff’s department also says Mills had a machete and a 9 mm handgun. Both were confiscated.

Mills is being held in the Big Sandy Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.