Mason County Schools releases school re-entry plans

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County Board of Education revealed their school re-entry plans Tuesday evening.

According to the approved plan, students will have the option of in-person classes or entirely virtual learning. Students who attend school in person will be split into two groups based on last name and attend two days a week with three days of online classes.

Virtual classes will be hosted by Mason County teachers and West Virginia Department of Education. Students who choose to attend school virtually can pick either curriculum.

Students will have one opportunity to switch between online and in-person classes after two weeks.

Masks will be required for all students in places where social distancing is not possible. The Board says cleaning and disinfecting will occur multiple times throughout the day.

The long term plan for Mason County Schools is to return to a five day in-person school week.

Buses will go on separate runs for elementary and secondary schools students. Masks will be required on the bus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.