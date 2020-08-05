Advertisement

Meigs Local School District releases 2020-21 plan

Meigs Local School District officials say a five-day week for classes is not feasible.
Meigs Local School District officials say a five-day week for classes is not feasible.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Students in the Meigs Local School District are expected to see less of their classrooms this year.

Parents can choose from two options for their kids: a blended learning option, which has students in class Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with learning from home Thursday and Friday or a full remote learning plan.

Students in grades 3 through 12 who do go to school will be required to wear a mask and maintain the maximum physical distance possible. Students will also have to sit in designated seats in the cafeteria for lunch and on the school bus.

All students in the remote option will receive a laptop or tablet to use themselves, they will not have to share.

Students who start out with the remote plan for the school year will have to commit to that plan for at least the first nine weeks.

Click here to see the full Meigs Local School District plan.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSAZ NOW

WSAZ Now Desk | Jackson City Schools reopening plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Superintendent Phil Howard joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about Jackson City Schools reopening plan.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Jackson City Schools reopening plan

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Revised Fall 2020 course schedule for WVU

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia University has announced a revised fall 2020 course schedule for the Morgantown Campus.

WSAZ NOW

WSAZ Now Desk | Boone County Schools reopening plan

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Superintendent Jeffrey Huffman joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about Boone County Schools reopening plan.

Latest News

Sports

Panthers Take The Football Field

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT
The Chesapeake Panthers had their first practice Monday afternoon at the school.

Back To School

Classroom changes set for kindergartners at South Point Local School District

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
By Kimberly Keagy
South Point Local School District officials say kindergartners should expect to see changes coming to the classroom this fall.

Local

Martin County Schools prepares for class

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By John Lowe
Parents in Martin County can either have their kids in school five days a week or keep them home.

WSAZ NOW

WSAZ Now Desk | Floyd County Superintendent talks reopening plans

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Superintendent Danny Adkins joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about Floyd County Schools reopening plan.

Back To School

Ohio University announces students will start fall semester remotely

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
OU President M. Duane Nellis announced the changes Friday, due to the growing concern about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the nation.

WSAZ NOW

WSAZ Now Desk | How to talk with your children about returning to school in the fall

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The WSAZ Now Desk takes a look at how to talk with your child about returning to school in the fall in the COVID-19 pandemic.