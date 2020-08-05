Meigs Local School District releases 2020-21 plan

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Students in the Meigs Local School District are expected to see less of their classrooms this year.

Parents can choose from two options for their kids: a blended learning option, which has students in class Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with learning from home Thursday and Friday or a full remote learning plan.

Students in grades 3 through 12 who do go to school will be required to wear a mask and maintain the maximum physical distance possible. Students will also have to sit in designated seats in the cafeteria for lunch and on the school bus.

All students in the remote option will receive a laptop or tablet to use themselves, they will not have to share.

Students who start out with the remote plan for the school year will have to commit to that plan for at least the first nine weeks.

Click here to see the full Meigs Local School District plan.

