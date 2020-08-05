Meigs Local School District reveals school re-entry plan

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - The Meigs Local School District released their school re-entry plans after a meeting Monday evening.

Students will be able to choose whether they follow the Blended Model or the Remote Model.

In the Blended Model, students will attend classes in-person three days a week and attend two days of virtual classes. Students who choose the Remote Model will attend virtual classes exclusively.

Students who choose the Remote Model may switch to the Blended Model after a trimester or nine week period ends. Students who choose the Blended Model can only switch to remote learning at any time.

The Board will reevaluate the plans if numbers change dramatically in one Model.

Earlier this month, the district said, “a traditional five-day model is not feasible.” To see our previous coverage of this story, click here.

