Revised Fall 2020 course schedule for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University has announced a revised fall 2020 course schedule for the Morgantown Campus.

According to the WVU Provost, the majority of courses will now be offered online or in a hybrid format. This is to preserve the on-campus experience for freshman, graduate and professional students as much as possible.

This means nearly 60% of the Morgantown campus courses will be offered online. Other courses will offer face-to-face or in a hybrid mode, which is a mix of in-person and online elements.

Some hands-on courses, such as laboratory classes, clinical and studio classes will still offer face-to-face classes, depending on individual academic programs in consultation with the Provost’s Office.

