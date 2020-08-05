Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say they have had three new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours.

Officials say there are no new hospitalizations for COVID-19.

There has been 207 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Six more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 139 according to the health departments.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.