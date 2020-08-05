Advertisement

Uncertainty rolls in on Kanawha County Schools re-entry plan

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Although the Kanawha County Board of Education approved schedule options for students that include either learning virtually five days a week, or learning in-person five days a week, students who choose the all in-person route will still be learning from a computer during the first few weeks.

Like many students, Craylin Mathes is looking forward to returning to school in-person this fall. However, her return to school will be staggered along with other classmates for the first three weeks at Kanawha County Schools.

This means that parents will have another challenge when it comes to the start of school.

“I work eight to 10 hours a day,” said Craylin’s mom Courtney Mathes.

As full-time workers, Courtney and her husband are no strangers to trying to balance the role of homeschool teachers onto their busy schedules. That included bringing their children to work when they were sent to learn from home in March, as well as struggling to effectively help them with their school work.

“It’s just really hard, because I know my mom can’t really help me that much, because she has a full-time business, so it’s not really easy to help kids,” said Craylin.

Superintendent Tom Williams says with the target first day being Sept. 8, they needed a buffer with students who might be traveling during the Labor Day holiday.

“They could go to the beach and go to some of the hot spots. With the staggered beginning, we’ll have fewer numbers in the building, so if there is an outbreak or someone does travel and come back -- we’ll have fewer numbers and be able to socially distance better,” Williams said.

Since Courtney has no choice but to bring her children to work with her in the fall, she is reminded of when she tried to help Craylin try to understand her virtual lessons in the spring.

“I was not able to sit there and homeschool her. I was not able to sit there over her shoulder and make sure everything was completed,” Courtney said.

They say knowing what they signed up for will come eventually, making it worth the wait.

