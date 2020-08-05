Advertisement

W.Va. State School Superintendent talks about upcoming school year

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State School Superintendent Clayton Burch joined us Wednesday to talk about a variety of issues as children get closer to heading back to school.

Burch joined Amanda Barren for an extended interview that covered several topics, including a color-coded system that will measure COVID-19 numbers county by county.

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that system, saying it’s in the development process.

Burch also spoke about WiFi hotspots, transportation and answered many parents’ questions about what the return to school will look like.

For the complete interview, click or tap on the video link.

