17-year-old Tennessee cold case leads back to missing Charleston man

Forensic renderings of Jerry D. Holbert are on each side of his actual photo (middle shot). Holbert's remains were identified after 17 years through DNA evidence.
Forensic renderings of Jerry D. Holbert are on each side of his actual photo (middle shot). Holbert's remains were identified after 17 years through DNA evidence.(Kingsport Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WSAZ) – A 17-year-old cold case that stretched hundreds of miles across state lines was solved due to advancing DNA science.

Police say it ultimately led back to Charleston, West Virginia, and a 64-year-old man who went missing from there in August 2003.

After years of forensic renderings of what the victim might look like, DNA evidence eventually determined the man’s identity – Jerry D. Holbert of Charleston.

That’s according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) in Tennessee who provided the timeline of events.

In August 2003, human remains were found in the Holston River near a Kingsport park.

This past June, KPD detectives received information that someone was researching missing persons cases as a hobby. That person noticed “striking similarities” between a missing person cold case reported to Charleston Police in August 2003.

KPD detectives eventually interviewed a relative of the missing man. That relative provided a family DNA sample that was compared to the body found in Kingsport.

The DNA evidence was conclusive – the mystery person was Holbert.

According to KPD, Holbert reportedly suffered from dementia. He was believed to have left home with plans to visit a relative in Ohio, but he never arrived there.

Detectives suspect Holbert boarded the wrong bus due to his dementia.

The only clue at the time was a BB&T bank envelope in the missing man’s pocket that contained $267 cash. At that time, there were no BB&T locations in Kingsport.

Detectives say foul play was never suspected in the case, but it remains a mystery why Holbert ended up in the river.

