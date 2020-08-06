2 dead in South Williamson house fire

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two people died Thursday morning in a house fire in South Williamson, firefighters say.

First responders were notified around 3:40 a.m. about a fire in the 300 block of Happy Valley Road.

Nine firefighters and five trucks were initially dispatched to the scene They remained there around six hours.

Firefighter say the house was engulfed and partially on the ground when they arrived.

Additional information is unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.