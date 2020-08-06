5th Street Road in Huntington to close this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews will be relocating natural gas lines this weekend along 5th Street Road in Huntington causing a road closure.

5th Street Road will be closed at the 5th Street Bridge in Ritter Park from 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 7 until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8.

Trucks will be escorted through the work zone by flaggers.

All drivers are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes during this time.

