8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Johnson County, Ky.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Eight new COVID-19 cases are reported in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Health Department said Wednesday that it represents the highest one-day increase since the pandemic started.

Health department officials say the cases involve a 70-year-old symptomatic woman, a 31-year-old symptomatic man, a 32-year-old symptomatic man, a 19-year-old symptomatic man, a 45-year-old symptomatic woman and a 55-year-old symptomatic man, as well as a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman who are not showing symptoms.

The newest cases bring the county’s total count to 54. Twenty are recovered, and 34 are active.

Health department officials urge people who have traveled to virus hotspot states to quarantine for 14 days and for everyone to wear a face covering in public, if possible.

“This virus is no joke and it does not discriminate,” the health department said in a release. “Let’s follow the guidelines and protect each other. We can do better.”

