Advertisement

8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Johnson County, Ky.

Eight new COVID-19 cases are reported in Johnson County.
Eight new COVID-19 cases are reported in Johnson County.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Eight new COVID-19 cases are reported in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Health Department said Wednesday that it represents the highest one-day increase since the pandemic started.

Health department officials say the cases involve a 70-year-old symptomatic woman, a 31-year-old symptomatic man, a 32-year-old symptomatic man, a 19-year-old symptomatic man, a 45-year-old symptomatic woman and a 55-year-old symptomatic man, as well as a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman who are not showing symptoms.

The newest cases bring the county’s total count to 54.  Twenty are recovered, and 34 are active.

Health department officials urge people who have traveled to virus hotspot states to quarantine for 14 days and for everyone to wear a face covering in public, if possible.

“This virus is no joke and it does not discriminate,” the health department said in a release. “Let’s follow the guidelines and protect each other. We can do better.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces program to ensure internet access for students

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Gov. Jim Justice announced the state and the W.Va. Department of Education are teaming up for a new program called the "Kids Connect initiative" which will provide internet access for students statewide.

News

Several youth football leagues make call not to play in 2020

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Some of the first dominoes appear to be falling in the pandemic's effect on the upcoming football season, as several youth leagues in the Tri-State have gone ahead and cancelled their entire seasons.

Video

Several youth football leagues make call not to play in 2020

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Some of the first dominoes appear to be falling in the pandemic's effect on the upcoming football season, as several youth leagues in the Tri-State have gone ahead and cancelled their entire seasons.

News

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces program to ensure internet access for students

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced a plan to ensure internet access for all West Virginia students.

Latest News

Video

Logan to replace city water meters

Updated: 1 hour ago
It's a project more than three years in the works to overhaul aging infrastructure. Logan city officials say it will save the city time, money and manpower, but may raise residents' water bills.

Video

Meigs Local School District releases 2020-21 plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students in the Meigs Local School District in southeastern Ohio are expected to see less of their classrooms this year.

Video

Food drive sees huge turnout in Nitro

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nitro Food Pantry held a drive-through food giveaway in the parking lot of Nitro High School, and it was a tremendous success.

Homepage

Fairview Independent School District release additional back-to-school details

Updated: 2 hours ago
The school district already pushed back the start of school from Aug. 13 to Aug. 27, citing guidance received from the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Video

Boyd County Schools hosts drive-through Readifest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Boyd County Schools in eastern Kentucky are making sure students are ready for the school year, whatever that may look like.

News

Kokosing Construction Co. meets with South Charleston mayor after WSAZ investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
After a WSAZ investigation, the South Charleston mayor said Kokosing Construction Company showed up at his office to try and resolve some issues we found in our report.