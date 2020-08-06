August avenges July heat

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Taste of September rolls on

At 5 I called it “the revenge of August” in reference to the nice and cozy weather pattern that has taken hold after a brutally hot July. Indeed the torrid month of July featured 21 official 90 degree days in Charleston but if one uses the downtown temperature in Kanawha City or on the famous Indian Mound in South Charleston as a reference, then one could make a credible case for another 4 or 5 days hitting that mercurial mark downtown.

Either way the refreshingly cozy September-like air that has arrived for the first week of August offers us a welcome respite from the heat and a tease for what is to come “back to school” days.

As we work our way toward the weekend both Thursday and Friday will start the process of adding a bit more heat and humidity to our clime, though the 90 degree mark won’t be reached until Saturday or Sunday.

As for rain, former Hurricane Isaias was still swirling as a low pressure in Canada late Wednesday. Isaias’s wind pattern partly responsible for the nice north wind flow of the past 2 days. But starting Friday into the weekend, the wind flow will veer around to a southerly direction which implies and increase in haze and humidity to our weather. While that south flow is notorious for added shower and thunder risk, current thinking focused on a mainly dry pattern through the weekend with the exception of mountainous West Virginia where a shower or thunderstorm would be possible.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.