COVID-19 outbreak reported at nursing home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Health Department says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton.

The health department made the announcement Thursday.

Officials with Harbor Healthcare of Ironton says they have multiple cases of the coronavirus, but they are still conducting tests for staff and residents.

The health department says they are working diligently with nursing home administrators and ODH to help stop the spread of the virus within the facility. A thorough investigation with contract tracing is being conducted.

According to the Lawrence County Health Department, residents who have tested positive have been isolated and temperatures are being taken twice daily.

Harbor Healthcare staff are monitoring all residents for signs and symptoms of the virus. Testing of residents and staff is also being done.

The staff is continuing to follow CDC/ODH guidelines, including hand-washing, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and wearing masks and other appropriate PPE.

The Lawrence County Health Department says these residents are among the most vulnerable in the community and their safety is top priority for Harbor Healthcare and for the Lawrence County Health Department.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.