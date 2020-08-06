Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak reported at nursing home

The Lawrence County Health Department says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton.
The Lawrence County Health Department says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Health Department says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton.

The health department made the announcement Thursday.

Officials with Harbor Healthcare of Ironton says they have multiple cases of the coronavirus, but they are still conducting tests for staff and residents.

The health department says they are working diligently with nursing home administrators and ODH to help stop the spread of the virus within the facility. A thorough investigation with contract tracing is being conducted.

According to the Lawrence County Health Department, residents who have tested positive have been isolated and temperatures are being taken twice daily.

Harbor Healthcare staff are monitoring all residents for signs and symptoms of the virus. Testing of residents and staff is also being done.

The staff is continuing to follow CDC/ODH guidelines, including hand-washing, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and wearing masks and other appropriate PPE.

The Lawrence County Health Department says these residents are among the most vulnerable in the community and their safety is top priority for Harbor Healthcare and for the Lawrence County Health Department.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Five Vehicle Accident on Hal Greer Blvd.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
According to the Cabell County 911 Center, atleast five vehicles are involved in an accident on Hal Greer Boulevard.

Local

Superintendent talks about School Bond Election

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe talks about the School Bond Election set for August 22.

Local

Saint Francis Surge Hospital accepts first COVID-19 patient

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
In April, Saint Francis Hospital reconfigured two floors and added beds and equipment to serve up to 75 COVID-19 patients.

Local

Football player tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A football player on Cabell Midland High School’s football team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Local

Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate, says state fair will be closed to general public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear began his press conference Thursday addressing the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic by extending his statewide mask mandate for an additional 30 days.

Latest News

Local

Judge recuses himself in sentencing connected to deadly shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Lowe
More than two years after a shooting on 11th Avenue in Huntington ended the life of a WVU student, two families looking for closure found out they’ll have to wait a little longer.

News

17-year-old Tennessee cold case leads back to missing Charleston man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Police in Tennessee say the case ultimately led back to Charleston, West Virginia, and a 64-year-old man who went missing from there in August 2003.

Local

Two coronavirus-related deaths reported in Mingo County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Mingo County Health Department, the 4th and 5th coronavirus-related deaths happened on Thursday.

Studio 3

Mental benefits of exercise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Local

Three additional cases of coronavirus confirmed in Meigs County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Meigs County Health Department says there are three new cases of COVID-19 and one probable case in Meigs County on Thursday.