Deputies search for missing man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who was reported missing more than two weeks ago.

Deputies say William Ray Goodwin Jr., 53, was last seen on Toler Road in Charleston. He is 6′2″ tall, weighs 265 pounds and has blue eyes. Goodwin is known to drive a white Mitsubishi Outlander.

Goodwin was last seen by his family on July 10 and last spoke with them on July 20 when he was reported missing. Deputies do not believe Goodwin is in danger at this time.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911, or file a report with the Sheriff’s Department.

