Fairview Independent School District release additional back-to-school details

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Fairview Independent School District has released additional details for their school reopening plan.

The school district already pushed back the start of school from Aug. 13 to Aug. 27, citing guidance received from the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

The district says currently they are only planning phase one of their reopening plan, identifying phase one as Aug. 13 through Oct. 16.

Seven attendance options have been made available. These include an all in-person option, multiple hybrid in-person/virtual options, and an all-virtual option.

Students will have a shorter first day of school that focuses on acclimating them to new health and safety procedures that have been implemented.

The use of lockers will be eliminated for middle and high school students to cut back on time spent in the hallway.

Previously, students were not allowed to carry backpacks. However, now the district will provide them with clear see-through backpacks as a safety measure. Families will be allowed to buy their own backpacks, however it will be required that they be clear.

To read the full Fairview Independent School District go here.

