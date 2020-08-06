Advertisement

FBI searching three properties in Crystal Rogers investigation

One home being searched is owned by Rogers' ex-boyfriend who police have named a suspect in her disappearance.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The FBI has announced it is now the lead investigative agency on the Crystal Rogers case.

The organization made the announcement early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the agency told WKYT that investigators searched three properties early Thursday morning.

Those properties belong to Rogers’ ex-boyfriend and suspect in her disappearance, Brooks Houck, his brother and former Bardstown Police Officer Nick Houck, and their mother, Rosemary Houck.

In a release, FBI Louisville says it is working closely with several federal, state, and local agencies including the IRS, Kentucky State Police, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

“By utilizing federal resources and expertise and by bringing a fresh perspective to the case, those responsible for Crystal’s disappearance will be brought to justice.” the statement said.

As part of this effort, the FBI said more than 150 state and federal officers started executing search warrants Thursday morning and will be conducting more than 50 interviews in Bardstown.

The FBI has also launched a website dedicated to sharing information on the case. The FBI said the site will serve as the official source of information from law enforcement regarding the case. The organization said the site will be paired with the release of previously withheld, new and unique details on the case.

“I ask that members of the community think back to July 3rd and 4th of 2015. For those individuals who have information about this incident but who have not yet spoken to law enforcement for whatever reason, please contact us,” said FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown. “A hallmark of the FBI is we never give up. The FBI is committed to bringing those responsible to justice, but we are going to need the community’s assistance.”

A $25,000 reward has also been established for information leading to the current whereabouts of Crystal Rogers.

Rogers was reported missing by her mother on July 5, 2015. She hadn’t been seen for two days. The same day she was reported missing, Rogers’ car was found abandoned with a flat tire at mile marker 14 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her keys, phone, and purse were still inside her red Chevrolet Impala. She has been missing since.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Governor DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Thursday, Gov. DeWine took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Local

Man charged in connection to nine counts of sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Johnny Lee Holmes, 32, of Richwood was arrested by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deparment.

News

Deputies search for missing man

Updated: 1 hours ago
William Goodwin, Jr. was reported missing by his family members on July 20, 2020.

Local

Hearing set for 4 indicted in $60M Ohio bribery probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors allege ex-GOP Speaker Larry Householder and four others illegally shepherded $60 million in energy company money through a dark money group for personal and political gains.

Local

West Virginia’s COVID-19 case count increases by more than 100

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 307,255 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,277 total cases and 124 deaths.

Latest News

Local

West Virginia to get $14M from feds for water system updates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia will receive more than $14 million from the federal government to modernize water infrastructure in six rural counties.

Local

5th Street Road in Huntington to close this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Crews will be relocating natural gas lines this weekend along 5th Street Road in Huntington causing a road closure.

News

Marshall University’s Marching Thunder makes changes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Marshall's Marching Thunder will perform from the stands this fall.

Video

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces program to ensure internet access for students

Updated: 13 hours ago
Gov. Jim Justice announced the state and the W.Va. Department of Education are teaming up for a new program called the "Kids Connect initiative" which will provide internet access for students statewide.

News

Several youth football leagues make call not to play in 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Some of the first dominoes appear to be falling in the pandemic's effect on the upcoming football season, as several youth leagues in the Tri-State have gone ahead and cancelled their entire seasons.