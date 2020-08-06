Five Vehicle Accident on Hal Greer Blvd.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Cabell County 911 Center, five vehicles were involved in an accident on Hal Greer Boulevard.

The vehicles failed to maintain control and collided.

The accident caused some traffic near the Washington Boulevard intersection but has been cleared.

Huntington Police responded to the accident and were on scene.

One person has been transported to the hospital. There are no word on any injuries at this time.

