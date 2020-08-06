Advertisement

Football player tests positive for coronavirus

A football player on Cabell Midland High School’s football team has tested positive for the coronavirus.
A football player on Cabell Midland High School's football team has tested positive for the coronavirus.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A football player on Cabell Midland High School’s football team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to officials with Cabell County Schools, it happened earlier this week.

Practices have stopped and the football team is in quarantine.

The health department has been notified and Cabell County Schools have followed all of their guidance.

