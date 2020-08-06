Advertisement

Former Capital star opts out of 2020 season

WVU's Martin took to Twitter on Tuesday to speak out about actions of the defensive coordinator.
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Former Capital High star and West Virginia Defensive Back Kerry Martin, Jr. announced via twitter this morning that he will not play football in the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.

The sophomore listed health concerns (sickle cell anemia, asthma) and playing during the coronavirus pandemic as reasons he will sit out this year.

Martin explained on his twitter account @KmartinJr11.

“I don’t feel that it is safe to play while there’s a virus that we have no forms of a cure or know the long term effects as many athletes are currently having heart and other respiratory problems. i will come back for my RS sophomore year a much more dynamic player.”

Martin was in the news earlier this summer when he complained about insensitive comments WVU defensive coordinator Vic Koenning made to him and his teammates. After an internal review by WVU Athletics, Koenning and the Mountaineers parted ways.

