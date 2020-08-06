Advertisement

Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate, says state fair will be closed to general public

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear began his press conference Thursday addressing the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic by extending his statewide mask mandate for an additional 30 days.

During the briefing, it was also announced that the Kentucky State Fair will happen this year but for participants only.

The fair dates are August 20 through August 30 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In an effort to manage crowds and social distance lot A exhibits, midway concerts entertainment and food vendors will not be featured in this year’s fair, Gov. Beshear said Thursday.

The fair will be closed to the general public. Officials say this will allow for a more feasible way to conduct contact tracing and also provide the greatest reduction in the spread of COVID-19.

Other guidelines will include wider aisle ways inside the facility and reduced occupancy. Certain areas will be closed and maximum occupancy of indoor spaces will be reduced by up to 82 percent to offer sufficient space for social distancing practices. According to officials, 82 percent was calculated by using the anticipated number of entrants for dairy cattle by tracking 2020 registration compared to 2019.

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be available throughout the property.

Also masks will be required to be worn by everyone on the property.

The world championship horse show will be held without spectators.

“This decision is going to allow Kentucky to have a state fair when so many of our neighbors and others are not. It’s going to allow us to continue a tradition.”

Gov. Beshear

Gov. Beshear announced 516 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. That brings the state’s total to 33,254 cases.

Of the new cases reported, 12 children under five tested positive.

“Monday through Thursday of this week compared to last week we’ve had 247 less cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “What that means is in at least overall numbers we appear to not just be slowing but we hope stopping any escalation that we have seen. If these numbers continue they are further evidence that wearing that facial covering wearing that mask is truly helping Kentucky in so many different ways.”

Gov. Beshear says the state’s positivity rate is the same as it was Wednesday at 5.51 percent.

Eight new deaths were reported overnight, bringing Kentucky’s death count to 760.

Currently, 701 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19 complications and 140 are in the ICU.

A total of 674,490 Kentuckians have been tested so far for coronavirus and 8,523 have recovered.

