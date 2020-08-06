Governor DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Thursday afternoon.

Gov. DeWine took a test for COVID-19 Thursday as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

The governor’s test came back positive however, at this time, he has no symptoms.

Gov. DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested.

Officials say the governor plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test Thursday as part of the protocol to greet the president. Lt. Governor tested negative.

