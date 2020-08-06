HELP WANTED | Goodwill looking to fill several positions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With national unemployment numbers still rising, there’s some good news locally as one business announces open positions.

Goodwill Industries is looking to fill several positions at its stores in the tri-state.

Interviews were held Thursday at the Lavalette location for a retail associate and starting on Friday the Virginia Avenue store in Huntington will conduct interviews for the same type of position.

Those already working at Goodwill say this is an great opportunity for someone to develop a career.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to get a foot in the door. We have a well-rounded program here, it will provide great job experience for when things go back to the new normal,” Tucker Stacey, Store Manager said.

If you missed Thursday’s round of interviews, you can still show up at the Virginia Avenue location on Friday between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. with your resume in hand.

