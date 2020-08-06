Advertisement

HELP WANTED | Goodwill looking to fill several positions

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With national unemployment numbers still rising, there’s some good news locally as one business announces open positions.

Goodwill Industries is looking to fill several positions at its stores in the tri-state.  

Interviews were held Thursday at the Lavalette location for a retail associate and starting on Friday the Virginia Avenue store in Huntington will conduct interviews for the same type of position.

Those already working at Goodwill say this is an great opportunity for someone to develop a career. 

“It’s an excellent opportunity to get a foot in the door. We have a well-rounded program here, it will provide great job experience for when things go back to the new normal,” Tucker Stacey, Store Manager said.

If you missed Thursday’s round of interviews, you can still show up at the Virginia Avenue location on Friday between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. with your resume in hand. 

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

17-year-old Tennessee cold case leads back to missing Charleston man

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Police in Tennessee say the case ultimately led back to Charleston, West Virginia, and a 64-year-old man who went missing from there in August 2003.

Local

Two coronavirus-related deaths reported in Mingo County

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Mingo County Health Department, the 4th and 5th coronavirus-related deaths happened on Thursday.

Studio 3

Mental benefits of exercise

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Local

Three additional cases of coronavirus confirmed in Meigs County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Meigs County Health Department says there are three new cases of COVID-19 and one probable case in Meigs County on Thursday.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha County Schools Superintendent on reopening plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Superintendent Tom Williams joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about Kanawha County Schools reopening plan.

Latest News

Video

Safety protocols for in-person dentist visits

Updated: 1 hour ago
Safety protocols for in-person dentist visits

Local

Nearly a dozen new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Ohio Department of Health updated the Ohio Public Health Awareness System map Thursday afternoon and Scioto County remains at a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (Orange).

Video

Safely reopening schools this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
Safely reopening schools this fall

Video

Mental benefits of exercise

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mental benefits of exercise

Local

Man arrested after police discover images, videos depicting child exploitation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The discovery was made as officers executed a search warrant on July 23.