Jackson, Ohio approves rate reduction on electric bills

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Anytime there’s a chance to save money, no matter the amount, it could help make paying the bills a little less stressful.

"That would be the difference in having enough money to put a little extra food on their table for their children," said Cheryl Browning.

Jackson City Council approved a rate reduction on residents’ electric bills that will begin next month.

“It’s a 10% reduction. So, if you’re paying a $100 electric bill a month, you’re going to save $10 a month, and save $120 a year,” said Mayor Randy Evans.

Evans says while the money that people pay for their electric bills always helped supply the city’s electric fund, a portion of each electric bill was once used to help out the general fund, as well, which was mainly used to help pay for repairs and funding the police department.

“In 2018, the state auditor’s office told the city of Jackson to stop moving those revenues into the general fund to use for general fund purposes,” Evans said.

So, with this 10% rate reduction, the city is putting that portion of money back into people's pockets.

While Browning says this rate reduction would not make much of a difference for her, she works closely with people on fixed incomes and said they would really benefit from this.

“It could be $10 in their gas tank to get back and forth to their minimum wage job, and not have to walk to work,” she said.

Officials say it’s all about helping people save at a time they may need it most.

