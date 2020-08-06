Advertisement

Krispy Kreme thanks teachers with free doughnut

Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts and coffee to teachers next week for Educator Appreciation Week.
Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts and coffee to teachers next week for Educator Appreciation Week.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts and coffee to teachers next week for Educator Appreciation Week.

The chain says it’s their way of saying thank you “for all that you do.”

On top of that, Krispy Kreme will also give everyone who orders a dozen donuts an extra special "straight-A" dozen on Tuesday, August 11.

Krispy Kreme says it’s a sweet way to say thank you to everyone helping out during this difficult time - teachers, mentors, parents, siblings, neighbors and friends.

More information about the giveaway is available online.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 outbreak reported at nursing home

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The health department made the announcement Thursday.

News

17-year-old Tennessee cold case leads back to missing Charleston man

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Police in Tennessee say the case ultimately led back to Charleston, West Virginia, and a 64-year-old man who went missing from there in August 2003.

National

Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese comes out this weekend

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

Local

Two coronavirus-related deaths reported in Mingo County

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Mingo County Health Department, the 4th and 5th coronavirus-related deaths happened on Thursday.

National

Senator Joni Ernst discusses latest in coronavirus relief talks

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Latest News

National Politics

Warrant issued for arrest of Ala Rep. Will Dismukes

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|

National

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

Studio 3

Mental benefits of exercise

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

National

Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

National

Bride in Beirut wedding photo shoot speaks about explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
Video captured the special moment turning into chaos, as the bride can later be seen being whisked away into a building.

Coronavirus

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.