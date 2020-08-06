Man arrested after police discover images, videos depicting child exploitation

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after the Ashland Police Department says images and videos depicting child exploitation was found on one of his electronic devices.

The discovery was made as officers executed a search warrant on July 23.

Officers say Curtis Maynard, 40, of Ashland, Kentucky has been indicted on possession of/ view matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

On August 4, Maynard’s home was searched again as well as the home belonging to his parents.

Officers say during the search, Maynard’s mother attempted to concealed and destroy more electronic evidence.

Margaret Maynard, 63, of Ashland, Kentucky was arrested for tampering with physical evidence.

The police department says further charges are pending in this case.

