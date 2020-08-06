Man charged in connection to nine counts of sexual abuse

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing sexual abuse charges.

Johnny Lee Holmes, 32, of Richwood was arrested by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say the alleged acts happened between August 2015 and October 2015 at least nine different times with an 11-year-old.

Holmes is being held in Central Regional Jail on a $90,000 bond.

The incident is under investigation.

