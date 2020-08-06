Advertisement

Marshall University’s Marching Thunder makes changes

(WDTV)
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Marshall University’s Thundering Herd is making changes to how they will perform at football games this fall.

Christopher Schletter, Director of Athletic Bands, said in an email to students that the C-USA board of directors is sidelining spirit teams. He says the Marching Thunder will still plan to do pregame and halftime performances from the stands.

Schletter also made the decision to cancel band camp for the safety and health of members.

