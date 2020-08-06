MEC to delay fall season

(WSAZ) -BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) — The Mountain East Conference league office hopes to get fall sports going but they won’t start on time.

The league has decided to hold off on competitions until at least October 1st.

The MEC said football practice has been pushed back to Sept. 7, while other fall sports will begin on Sept. 14.

Contests in team sports that were scheduled for Sept. 4 through 30 will be played in the spring semester, the league said. That includes conference tournaments for men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

Non-conference competition for fall and winter team sports have been canceled. Conference tournaments for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country will be held later this fall.

