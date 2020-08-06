Advertisement

Nearly a dozen new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

The Ohio Department of Health updated the Ohio Public Health Awareness System map Thursday afternoon and Scioto County remains at a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (Orange).
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The coronavirus case count increased Thursday by 11 in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, the new cases bring the total to 218 since the start of the outbreak on April 4, 2020. 

One new patient has been hospitalized in connection with the virus. The total number of people who have been hospitalized as a result of the virus or who have been found to have the virus while being admitted to the hospital for other medical reasons is now 20.

Officials say five additional people have recovered from virus complications in the county. The number of recoveries now stands at 144.

