Police respond to Charleston shooting scene

First responders are on the scene of a shooting Thursday evening in the 300 block of Park Drive in Charleston, W.Va.
First responders are on the scene of a shooting Thursday evening in the 300 block of Park Drive in Charleston, W.Va.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- First responders are on the scene of a shooting Thursday evening in the 300 block of Park Drive, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say a person was shot, and law enforcement and medics are on the scene. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting was reported just before 6:45 p.m.

Sections of Grant Street, Elm Street and Park Drive are blocked off as police investigate.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

