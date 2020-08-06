Police respond to Charleston shooting scene
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- First responders are on the scene of a shooting Thursday evening in the 300 block of Park Drive, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
They say a person was shot, and law enforcement and medics are on the scene. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
The shooting was reported just before 6:45 p.m.
Sections of Grant Street, Elm Street and Park Drive are blocked off as police investigate.
We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
