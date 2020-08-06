Saint Francis Surge Hospital accepts first COVID-19 patient

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A surge medical facility in Charleston has received its first COVID-19 patient.

Thomas Health made that announcement Thursday about Saint Francis Surge Hospital, which was activated due to the rising number of COVID-19 results.

In April, Saint Francis Hospital reconfigured two floors and added beds and equipment to serve up to 75 COVID-19 patients.

It is designed to treat patients statewide who need active short-term care or rehabilitation.

Patients will only be admitted to the fourth or fifth floors of the West building to prevent mixing with other patients.

Thomas Health announced that Saint Francis is moving to a no visitor policy, effective immediately. Thomas Health has supplied staff with iPads to have virtual patient visits via SKYPE.

Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh says our hospitals are not at capacity. This is simply to help offload the strain on hospitals and nursing homes in the southern part of the state, where they have seen an increase in patients.

He says the facility will be taking in less critical COVID-19 patients to allow them time to recover and help those hospitals avoid becoming overwhelmed.

Tap or click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.