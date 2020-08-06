Three additional cases of coronavirus confirmed in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The Meigs County Health Department says there are three new cases of COVID-19 and one probable case in Meigs County on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 33. There have been 26 confirmed and 7 probable since April.

The additional confirmed cases and one case reported on August 5th are linked to staff testing at long-term facilities in Meigs County which happened on July 22, according to the health department. Officials day due to the date of testing and individuals being asymptomatic, they are not considered to be active cases.

Both facilities are monitoring staff and residents for symptoms of the coronavirus.

One case is in a man in the 20-29 age range. He is not in the hospital.

The second case is in a woman between 30 to 39 and she is not in the hospital.

The third is a woman in the 60-69 age range and is also not hospitalized.

Officials say the probable case is a female in the 50-59-year-old age range who isn’t hospitalized. This person is a direct contact of a case reported on August 5.

