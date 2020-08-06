Walmart in our region expands hours

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Walmart in our region announced Thursday it is adjusting its hours and will be open later.

Beginning Monday, August 17, the Walmart located on US Route 60 in Huntington will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the store had adjusted its operating hours months ago to help make it easier for associates to stock and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing.

The US Route 60 location will still open at 6 a.m. every Tuesday for seniors and those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

