Advertisement

Walmart in our region expands hours

(Source: KFSM/CNN)
(Source: KFSM/CNN)(KKCO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Walmart in our region announced Thursday it is adjusting its hours and will be open later.

Beginning Monday, August 17, the Walmart located on US Route 60 in Huntington will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the store had adjusted its operating hours months ago to help make it easier for associates to stock and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing. 

The US Route 60 location will still open at 6 a.m. every Tuesday for seniors and those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Governor DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Thursday, Gov. DeWine took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Local

Man charged in connection to nine counts of sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Johnny Lee Holmes, 32, of Richwood was arrested by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deparment.

News

Deputies search for missing man

Updated: 1 hours ago
William Goodwin, Jr. was reported missing by his family members on July 20, 2020.

Local

Hearing set for 4 indicted in $60M Ohio bribery probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors allege ex-GOP Speaker Larry Householder and four others illegally shepherded $60 million in energy company money through a dark money group for personal and political gains.

Latest News

Local

West Virginia’s COVID-19 case count increases by more than 100

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 307,255 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,277 total cases and 124 deaths.

Local

West Virginia to get $14M from feds for water system updates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia will receive more than $14 million from the federal government to modernize water infrastructure in six rural counties.

Local

5th Street Road in Huntington to close this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Crews will be relocating natural gas lines this weekend along 5th Street Road in Huntington causing a road closure.

News

Marshall University’s Marching Thunder makes changes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Marshall's Marching Thunder will perform from the stands this fall.

Local

FBI searching three properties in Crystal Rogers investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The FBI said more than 150 state and federal officers started executing search warrants Thursday morning and will be conducting more than 50 interviews in Bardstown.

Video

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces program to ensure internet access for students

Updated: 13 hours ago
Gov. Jim Justice announced the state and the W.Va. Department of Education are teaming up for a new program called the "Kids Connect initiative" which will provide internet access for students statewide.