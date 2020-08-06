Advertisement

West Virginia to get $14M from feds for water system updates

(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia will receive more than $14 million from the federal government to modernize water infrastructure in six rural counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a statement this week saying the money is part of a $462 million grant program for state’s to fix drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 44 states.

The agency says the money will go toward projects in Sand Fork, Grant County, Ripley, the Little Creek Public Service District and the Bluewell Public Service District.

West Virginia’s aging water system has been a long-running problem, with residents often warned to boil their water before they use it.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Hearing set for 4 indicted in $60M Ohio bribery probe

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors allege ex-GOP Speaker Larry Householder and four others illegally shepherded $60 million in energy company money through a dark money group for personal and political gains.

Local

West Virginia’s COVID-19 case count increases by more than 100

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 307,255 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,277 total cases and 124 deaths.

Local

5th Street Road in Huntington to close this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Crews will be relocating natural gas lines this weekend along 5th Street Road in Huntington causing a road closure.

News

Marshall University’s Marching Thunder makes changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Marshall's Marching Thunder will perform from the stands this fall.

Latest News

Video

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces program to ensure internet access for students

Updated: 11 hours ago
Gov. Jim Justice announced the state and the W.Va. Department of Education are teaming up for a new program called the "Kids Connect initiative" which will provide internet access for students statewide.

News

Several youth football leagues make call not to play in 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Some of the first dominoes appear to be falling in the pandemic's effect on the upcoming football season, as several youth leagues in the Tri-State have gone ahead and cancelled their entire seasons.

Video

Several youth football leagues make call not to play in 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Some of the first dominoes appear to be falling in the pandemic's effect on the upcoming football season, as several youth leagues in the Tri-State have gone ahead and cancelled their entire seasons.

Local

8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Johnson County, Ky.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The newest cases bring the county’s total count to 54. Twenty are recovered, and 34 are active.

News

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces program to ensure internet access for students

Updated: 12 hours ago
On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced a plan to ensure internet access for all West Virginia students.

Video

Logan to replace city water meters

Updated: 12 hours ago
It's a project more than three years in the works to overhaul aging infrastructure. Logan city officials say it will save the city time, money and manpower, but may raise residents' water bills.