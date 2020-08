KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For the first few weeks of school in the fall, students in Kanawha County won’t be back in the classroom five days a week.

Kanawha County Superintendent Tom Williams joined Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about why and what safety protocols will be in place as students return.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.