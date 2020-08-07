4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday.

It says one of the cases is travel related.

The cases involve a 41-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman, and a 27-year-old woman. No hospitalizations are reported.

Overall, the county has had 115 positive cases, 34 of which remain active.

The county has had one death from virus complications.

