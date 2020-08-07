Advertisement

5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Five new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.
Five new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Five new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Thursday.

It says the cases involve a 59-year-old man, a 63-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, an 81-year-old man and a 71-year-old man.

All are isolating at home except for the 71-year-old, who’s hospitalized for another health issue.

Overall, the county has had 111 positive cases – 54 remain active.

One person died of complications from the virus.

