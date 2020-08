ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Another Walmart store in our region is expanding its hours after reducing them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Saturday, August 8, the Walmart in Ashland, Kentucky will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

A senior shopping hour will still be held every Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.