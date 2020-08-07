Boyd County Lions get out on new turf

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Boyd County Lions stepped into a new era, literally, when the players took the field at their brand new football complex Thursday.

For the first time, the players were able to practice at Boyd County’s new $5 million dollar facility at the school.

Because the Kentucky high school season has been pushed back to September, it gives construction crews time to finish the facility building and the seating for the visiting teams.

Head Coach Evan Ferguson said he talks about “pride” all the time with his football team and that everyone in the community should be proud of the new stadium.

The Lions will open up their season at home on September 11th against Bath County.

