Courts closed due to COVID-19 exposure
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County Courts are closed due to a coronavirus exposure.
Officials with West Virginia Courts says offices will be available by phone and emergency hearings will continue to be held at the discretion of the judicial officer.
The announcement came Friday afternoon.
The Boone County Courthouse closed last week due to COVID-19.
