COVID-19 KY | 573 new cases

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - As of 4 p.m. Friday, there were at least 33,796 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 573 of which were newly reported.

21 of the newly reported cases were children under the age of five.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 764 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

There have been at least 684,356 coronavirus tests performed in the commonwealth. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.57%. At least 8,589 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

On Monday, the Governor is expected to have additional guidance for Kentucky’s bars and restaurants.

“Expectations ought to be that capacity will increase again to 50%, but there will be some changes. Especially in restaurants, we need people to still prioritize outdoor seating,” said Gov. Beshear. “Bars and restaurants are both going to be expected to have their last item served at 10 p.m. Then there is going to be an hour to let people eat and drink and ultimately go home.”

