COVID-19 W.Va. | DHHR reports three new coronavirus deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

DHHR officials say an 81-year-old woman from Pleasants County, a 66-year-old man from Mingo County and a 73-year-old man from Mingo County.

As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, there have been 312,521 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,433 total cases and 127 deaths.

1,796 cases of coronavirus are still considered active.

5,510 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (658/28), Boone (97/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (364/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (5/0), Fayette (140/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (116/1), Greenbrier (91/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (105/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (213/1), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (288/6), Kanawha (885/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (81/0), Logan (209/0), Marion (179/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (177/0), Mineral (115/2), Mingo (156/2), Monongalia (918/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (35/1), Ohio (263/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/21), Putnam (185/1), Raleigh (208/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (198/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (231/12), Wyoming (31/0).

