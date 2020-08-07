Advertisement

Crash causes telephone pole to split in half

St. Albans police have blocked off Kanawha Terrace from Cunningham Lane to South Carroll Street.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
St. Albans, W.Va (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital following an accident where a vehicle slammed into a telephone pole.

The impact of the crash caused the telephone pole to split and a portion of it fell onto the roadway along Kanawha Terrace.

St. Albans police have blocked off Kanawha Terrace from Hudson Street to Benedict Circle.

Dispatchers say to expect the shut down to last until 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say the accident also caused two other poles nearby to lean from wire tension.

No word on how badly the person taken to the hospital was hurt or what caused the accident.

