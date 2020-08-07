Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Scioto County Friday.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments says this brings the total to 226 since the outbreak started.

There have been 10 recoveries, bringing the total to 154.

The health departments say no additional hospitalizations were reported.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.