Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments says this brings the total to 226 since the outbreak started.
The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments says this brings the total to 226 since the outbreak started.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Scioto County Friday.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments says this brings the total to 226 since the outbreak started.

There have been 10 recoveries, bringing the total to 154.

The health departments say no additional hospitalizations were reported.

